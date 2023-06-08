Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on June 8 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of them.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 15 games this season (28.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
