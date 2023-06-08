Thursday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (37-24) squaring off against the New York Mets (30-32) at 7:20 PM (on June 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (6-2) versus the Mets and Justin Verlander (2-3).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 31 (60.8%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 13-4, a 76.5% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 310.

The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule