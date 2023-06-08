Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (37-24) squaring off against the New York Mets (30-32) at 7:20 PM (on June 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (6-2) versus the Mets and Justin Verlander (2-3).
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mets Player Props
|Braves vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-4.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves are 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 31 (60.8%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 13-4, a 76.5% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 310.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|-
|Mike Soroka vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 10
|Nationals
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Trevor Williams
|June 11
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Jake Irvin
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Reese Olson
|June 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.