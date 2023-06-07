Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 7
Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Jokic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|24.5
|32.3
|Rebounds
|11.5
|11.8
|12.3
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|11.7
|PRA
|50.5
|46.1
|56.3
|PR
|40.5
|36.3
|44.6
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.
- Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.
- Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/4/2023
|42
|41
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|40
|27
|10
|14
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|34
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|36
|19
|12
|12
|2
|1
|1
