The New York Mets and Pete Alonso hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in MLB action with 97 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.

The Braves are eighth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (297 total).

The Braves' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.92 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Elder is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Elder is seeking his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin

