Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 2 on June 4, 2023
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others on the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-110)
|12.5 (-128)
|10.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+170)
- The 27.5-point total set for Jokic on Sunday is 3.0 more points than his season scoring average.
- Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Sunday (10.5).
- Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+110)
|5.5 (-161)
|3.5 (+110)
- Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points per game this season, 6.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.
- He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Murray averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).
- He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-115)
|5.5 (-139)
|2.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-118)
- The 13.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Sunday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average.
- Gordon averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).
- Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (-105)
|9.5 (-125)
|3.5 (-133)
- The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 1.9 more than his prop total on Sunday.
- Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).
- Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under.
Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-111)
|7.5 (+115)
|6.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-208)
- Sunday's points prop bet for Jimmy Butler is 26.5 points. That's 3.6 more than his season average of 22.9.
- Butler has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (7.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.