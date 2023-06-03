Player prop betting options for Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman and others are available in the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (6-0) for his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.93), 28th in WHIP (1.140), and 25th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 28 6.0 4 6 5 9 3 vs. Orioles May. 23 5.0 6 5 5 2 3 at Blue Jays May. 17 6.0 7 0 0 6 2 vs. Rays May. 12 5.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Rays May. 7 5.0 8 6 5 6 2

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Judge has recorded 50 hits with 10 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.402/.663 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 30 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .267/.341/.438 slash line on the year.

Torres heads into this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .343/.416/.579 slash line so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 36 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .266/.371/.551 so far this year.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 2 4-for-4 2 2 3 10 1 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

