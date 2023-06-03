Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .170 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 17 of 35 games this year (48.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
