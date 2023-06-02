Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (33-23) will face off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) at Chase Field on Friday, June 2. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-120). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (6-3, 3.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Braves' game against the Diamondbacks but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.33.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 28 out of the 47 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 27-18 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 14 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.