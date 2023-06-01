The Denver Nuggets will face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Denver is 41-12 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat average just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (115.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this season, sinking 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat put up 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they concede 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

At home, Miami allows 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries