The Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today.

Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (29-26)

The Brewers will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.329 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.329 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.251 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

TOR Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -197 +167 8.5

The New York Mets (29-27) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (25-30)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field against the Mets on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.238 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.238 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.265 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)

NYM Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -174 +148 8.5

The Miami Marlins (29-27) host the San Diego Padres (25-30)

The Padres will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.248 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI)

Jorge Soler (.248 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.263 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

SD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -120 +101 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) play the Colorado Rockies (24-33)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI) COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.321 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -171 +146 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (28-27) host the Cincinnati Reds (26-29)

The Reds will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.317 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.317 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.282 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -162 +139 9

The Minnesota Twins (29-27) host the Cleveland Guardians (25-30)

The Guardians will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.221 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.221 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -139 +119 8

The Houston Astros (32-23) take on the Los Angeles Angels (30-27)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.278 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.278 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.269 AVG, 15 HR, 38 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -226 +186 8.5

