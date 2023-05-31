Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 31 against the Phillies) he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In six games this season (37.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.200 AVG .385
.273 OBP .385
.200 SLG .500
0 XBH 3
0 HR 0
1 RBI 4
4/1 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-5) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
