Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .304 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (22 of 33), with at least two hits 10 times (30.3%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (9.1%).
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.78 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
