The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Mets vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has collected 49 hits with four doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .243/.341/.569 on the season.

Alonso has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Rockies May. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Rockies May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 27 walks and 21 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .306/.392/.451 on the year.

Nimmo takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three triples, five walks and two RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 26 2-for-2 3 0 0 6 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-6 2 0 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has 52 hits with nine doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .269/.325/.409 slash line on the season.

Bohm will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has recorded 62 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .300/.348/.469 so far this year.

Castellanos brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Braves May. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Braves May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alec Bohm, Nicholas Castellanos or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.