On Tuesday, May 30, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (32-22) visit Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (11-45) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+200). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). An 8.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.01 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Braves' matchup against the Athletics but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to beat the Athletics with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 45 times and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have come away with 11 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 1-9.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.