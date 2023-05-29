The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .180.
  • This year, Harris II has totaled at least one hit in 16 of 31 games (51.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (19.4%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 17
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.87 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Blackburn makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together a 7-6 record.
