Bookmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (-115) 10.5 (-125) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (-161)
  • Monday's points prop bet for Tatum is 31.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 30.1.
  • Tatum has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (10.5).
  • Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Tatum has connected on 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-118) 6.5 (-111) 3.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)
  • Jaylen Brown is putting up 26.6 points per game, 2.1 more than Monday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 6.5.
  • Monday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-105) 3.5 (-154) 2.5 (-161) 2.5 (-128)
  • The 14.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Monday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.
  • White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).
  • White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
16.5 (-128) 9.5 (-125) 3.5 (+110)
  • Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 3.9 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
  • Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-105) 7.5 (-154) 6.5 (+120) 0.5 (-250)
  • The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 5.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

