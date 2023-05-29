Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (32-21) and Oakland Athletics (10-45) going head to head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:07 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Mike Soroka for the Braves and Paul Blackburn for the Athletics.

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our pick for this contest is Braves 7, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 44 times and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

Atlanta is undefeated in eight games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 275 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

