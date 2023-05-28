Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Dylan Covey on the hill, on May 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

Dylan Covey TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta with 42 hits, batting .280 this season with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Murphy will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 43 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (39.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (18.6%).

In 51.2% of his games this year (22 of 43), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 19 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings