Tommy Fleetwood is in 50th place, at E, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Tommy Fleetwood at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Fleetwood has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 17 rounds played.

Fleetwood has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Fleetwood has finished in the top five once.

In his past five tournaments, Fleetwood has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Fleetwood will try to make the cut for the 10th straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 25 -4 267 0 16 5 5 $3.9M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Fleetwood has had an average finish of 43rd in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Fleetwood made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Fleetwood last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 50th.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Fleetwood has played in the past year has been 85 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood finished in the 50th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

Fleetwood was better than 65% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Fleetwood carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Fleetwood had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.8).

Fleetwood's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that last tournament, Fleetwood's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Fleetwood ended the PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fleetwood finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Fleetwood's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

