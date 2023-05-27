Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 65 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .562. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 39 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.6%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has an RBI in 19 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 27 GP 24 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (83.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (75.0%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (37.5%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (50.0%)

