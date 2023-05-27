Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (31-20) will face off against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (24-27) at Truist Park on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Phillies (+115). Atlanta is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-4, 3.61 ERA) vs Zack Wheeler - PHI (3-4, 4.11 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 26, or 61.9%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 21-9 (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Braves have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Phillies have won in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Phillies have won three of eight games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

