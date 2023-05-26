As they prepare for a game against the Chicago Sky (2-0), the Washington Mystics (1-2) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26 at Wintrust Arena.

Washington fell to Connecticut 88-81 at home last time out, and were led by Elena Delle Donne (27 PTS, 7 REB, 61.1 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Brittney Sykes (17 PTS, 7 REB, 50 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT).

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Mystics Player Leaders (2022)

Ariel Atkins scored 14.6 points per game last season.

Natasha Cloud dished out seven assists a game and Shakira Austin pulled down 6.5 rebounds per matchup.

Atkins had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. She made 1.9 shots from deep per game.

Sykes grabbed two steals per game. Austin averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 156.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.