The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

In 65.3% of his games this season (32 of 49), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), with two or more runs three times (6.1%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

