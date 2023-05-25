Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on May 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .234.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 20th in slugging.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), with multiple hits 11 times (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (26.5%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (44.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings