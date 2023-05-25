Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .238 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 11 games this year (26.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|17
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
