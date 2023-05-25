Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (30-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on May 25.
The Braves will call on Dylan Dodd versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (4-3).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Phillies Player Props
|Braves vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have won 26, or 63.4%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Atlanta has won 27 of its 44 games, or 61.4%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 251 total runs this season.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
|May 23
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller
|May 24
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|May 27
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs JP Sears
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.