The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 63 hits and an OBP of .427 to go with a slugging percentage of .588. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 79.2% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 39.6% of those games.

He has homered in 22.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 48), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.6% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (25%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 24 GP 24 18 (75%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (83.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (75%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (37.5%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (50%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings