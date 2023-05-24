For Wednesday's MLB slate, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Anthony DeSclafani's Giants and Joe Ryan's Twins.

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for May 24.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rangers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (5-1) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-3) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

TEX: Pérez PIT: Oviedo 9 (49.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (48 IP) 4.01 ERA 4.69 6.9 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Pirates

TEX Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Ranger Suarez (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

ARI: Gallen PHI: Suarez 10 (61 IP) Games/IP 2 (6 IP) 2.95 ERA 10.50 10.6 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Phillies

ARI Odds to Win: -115

-115 PHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Astros at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (1-1) to the bump as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (0-0) when the teams play on Wednesday.

HOU: Bielak MIL: Houser 4 (18.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (14.2 IP) 2.89 ERA 3.07 9.2 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Astros at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -110

-110 HOU Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Twins Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Ryan (6-1) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

SF: DeSclafani MIN: Ryan 9 (55.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (56 IP) 3.09 ERA 2.25 6.7 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 SF Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (2-4) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Cal Quantrill (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

CHW: Kopech CLE: Quantrill 9 (50.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (51 IP) 4.83 ERA 4.06 9.1 K/9 5.1

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -140

-140 CHW Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (5-1) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Shane McClanahan (7-0) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

TOR: Kikuchi TB: McClanahan 9 (46.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (57 IP) 4.08 ERA 2.05 8.4 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -200

-200 TOR Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will counter with Ben Lively (1-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

STL: Matz CIN: Lively 9 (46.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (11 IP) 5.05 ERA 2.45 8.4 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds

STL Odds to Win: -160

-160 CIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 10.5 runs

Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

BAL: Wells NYY: Cortes 9 (52 IP) Games/IP 9 (48.1 IP) 2.94 ERA 5.21 8.0 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -140

-140 BAL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (1-2) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

SD: Weathers WSH: Williams 6 (23.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (44.1 IP) 3.42 ERA 4.26 5.3 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Padres at Nationals

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 WSH Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Dodgers at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (2-1) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

LAD: Gonsolin ATL: Elder 5 (24 IP) Games/IP 9 (52.1 IP) 1.13 ERA 2.06 7.1 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (4-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Marcus Stroman (3-4) when the teams play on Wednesday.

NYM: Senga CHC: Stroman 8 (43 IP) Games/IP 10 (56 IP) 3.77 ERA 3.05 11.5 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Mets at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-3) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-5) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

DET: Boyd KC: Greinke 8 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.1 IP) 6.21 ERA 4.82 7.9 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -120

-120 DET Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-5) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Karl Kauffmann (0-1) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

MIA: Alcantara COL: Kauffmann 9 (57 IP) Games/IP 1 (4.1 IP) 5.21 ERA 8.31 8.5 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rockies

MIA Odds to Win: -160

-160 COL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 11 runs

Red Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (1-0) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Tyler Anderson (1-0) when the teams play Wednesday.

BOS: Paxton LAA: Anderson 2 (11 IP) Games/IP 8 (42.2 IP) 2.45 ERA 5.27 11.5 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Angels

BOS Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (1-3) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryce Miller (2-1) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

OAK: Waldichuk SEA: Miller 9 (46 IP) Games/IP 4 (25.1 IP) 6.85 ERA 1.42 7.6 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.