Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kotkaniemi? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:44 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 17 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 31 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.2% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 9 42 Points 3 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.