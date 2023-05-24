As they try for the series sweep, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) will take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (29-19) at Truist Park on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Dodgers (+100). The game's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.06 ERA) vs Tony Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.13 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 25 (62.5%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 24-14 (winning 63.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

This year, the Dodgers have won three of five games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

