Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (29-19) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 24.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.13 ERA).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 25, or 62.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 38 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 24-14 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 54.5% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 247 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

