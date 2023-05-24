Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .255 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Riley will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 over the course of his last outings.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.6%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4%.
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .153 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.