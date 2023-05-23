The Connecticut Sun (2-0) go up against the Washington Mystics (1-1) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monumental, NBCS-DC, and NECN.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sun

Last year, Washington averaged 80.2 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 77.8 that Connecticut allowed.

The Mystics had an 18-5 record last season when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Washington made 43.9% of its shots from the field last season, which was the same as Connecticut allowed to its opponents.

The Mystics had a 15-3 straight-up record in games they shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

Washington shot 33.8% from beyond the arc last season, 1.0% higher than the 32.8% Connecticut allowed to opponents.

The Mystics assembled a 14-5 record in games last season when the team connected on more than 32.8% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Connecticut rebounded at a similar clip last season (34.9 and 37.1 boards per game, respectively).

Mystics Injuries