Martin Necas will be in action Monday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. Fancy a wager on Necas in the Hurricanes-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Necas has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Necas has an implied probability of 57.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 71 Points 2 28 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

