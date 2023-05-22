Jordan Martinook will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Martinook's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Martinook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Martinook has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.

Martinook has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Martinook has a point in 28 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points four times.

In 20 of 82 games this year, Martinook has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Martinook hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Martinook has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 34 Points 0 13 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

