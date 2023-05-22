Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
The Florida Panthers take their home ice at BB&T Center Monday to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 2-0. The Panthers are the favorite (-115) in this game against the Hurricanes (-105).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won eight, or 50.0%, of the 16 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Carolina has gone 8-8, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has hit the over once over its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.
- The Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +52 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.
