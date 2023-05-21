Top Celtics vs. Heat Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Sunday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics were defeated by the Heat on Friday, 111-105. Tatum scored 34 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler led the winning squad with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|34
|13
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27
|8
|6
|3
|2
|0
|Caleb Martin
|25
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|22
|17
|9
|0
|0
|0
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo tops the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler paces the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.
- Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|29.7
|11.2
|5.1
|1.1
|1.2
|2.9
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|28.3
|6.6
|4.9
|1.9
|1
|0.9
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|23
|5.5
|3.6
|0.6
|0.4
|2.4
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|18.9
|10.1
|3.9
|0.8
|0.6
|0
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|14.8
|3.7
|5.3
|0.8
|0.3
|1.9
|Kyle Lowry
|MIA
|10.4
|3.1
|4.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.5
