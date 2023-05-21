The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will match up in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-4) 214.5 -170 +145
BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 214.5 -175 +145
PointsBet Celtics (-4) 214.5 -169 +140
Tipico Celtics (-3.5) 213.5 -155 +135

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 12.9 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 221.2 combined points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9
Marcus Smart 12.5 -125 11.5
Derrick White 9.5 -130 12.4

