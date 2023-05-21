Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mariners on May 21, 2023
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Player props are available for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 61 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He's slashing .347/.434/.608 so far this season.
- Acuna has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 41 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He has a slash line of .243/.373/.538 on the year.
- Olson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
France Stats
- France has 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .259/.333/.368 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.339/.529 on the year.
- Kelenic heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
