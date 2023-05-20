Teuvo Teravainen will be in action Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena. Does a wager on Teravainen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Teravainen has scored a goal in 10 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 30 of 68 games this year, Teravainen has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Teravainen has an assist in 22 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Teravainen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 68 Games 7 37 Points 4 12 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.