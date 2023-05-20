You can wager on player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and other players on the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets ahead of their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-105) 13.5 (+105) 2.5 (-175) 0.5 (+150)
  • Davis' 25.9 points per game average is 1.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (13.5).
  • Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).
  • Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 9.5 (+110) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-182)
  • The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 3.4 more than his prop total on Saturday (25.5).
  • He averages 1.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.
  • James has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (7.5).
  • He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (-105) 2.5 (-125) 1.5 (-143)
  • The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 4.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).
  • Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-105) 14.5 (+105) 10.5 (-110) 1.5 (+175)
  • Jokic is averaging 24.5 points in the 2022-23 season, 4.0 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • Jokic has grabbed 11.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (14.5).
  • Jokic's assist average -- 9.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's prop bet (10.5).
  • Jokic averages 0.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+130)
  • The 24.5 point total set for Jamal Murray on Saturday is 4.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20).
  • Murray has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).
  • Murray's year-long assist average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (5.5).
  • Murray has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

