Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20 features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Panthers have +130 moneyline odds against the favorite Hurricanes (-150).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (51-26).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-19 record (winning 65.5% of its games).

The Hurricanes have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 29 games this season, and won 16 (55.2%).

Florida has a record of 12-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over once.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

Over their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

