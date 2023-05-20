The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0 in the series. The Panthers have +130 odds on the moneyline against the favored Hurricanes (-150).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 51-26 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-19 record (winning 65.5% of its games).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog 29 times, and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.

Florida has a record of 12-7 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over once.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has gone over the total on but one occasion over its last 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.