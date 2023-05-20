Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers on Saturday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Watch on TNT as the Hurricanes attempt to knock off the Panthers.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players