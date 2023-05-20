Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (28-16) against the Seattle Mariners (21-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.

The Braves will give the nod to Jesse Chavez and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA).

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have won 24 out of the 36 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 234 total runs this season.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).

Braves Schedule