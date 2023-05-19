The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 17, Tatum produced 30 points and seven rebounds in a 123-116 loss against the Heat.

If you'd like to place a bet on Tatum's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.2 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.1 PRA 44.5 43.5 44 PR 39.5 38.9 38.9 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

