The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, listing them -125 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (+105).

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have a 14-9-23 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 35 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 22-8-5 record (good for 49 points).

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has taken 13 points from the 19 games this season when it scored two goals (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 59 games (54-3-2, 110 points).

In the 27 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 19-7-1 record (39 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 43 games, going 23-17-3 to record 49 points.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record this season and are 8-16-24 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 30 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

In 14 games this season when the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).

When Dallas has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 19 points (6-5-7 record).

The Stars have earned 99 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 15-6-7 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 33-12-7 (73 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

