2023 PGA Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Justin Thomas is the defending champ at the 2023 PGA Championship ($15M purse), from May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
PGA Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Location: Rochester, New York
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards
PGA Championship Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +750
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5th
|-20
|3
|64-64-71-65
|RBC Heritage
|11th
|-12
|5
|68-65-69-70
|Masters Tournament
|10th
|-4
|8
|68-75-71-70
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +800
Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2nd
|-21
|3
|67-68-61-67
|RBC Heritage
|15th
|-11
|6
|72-64-69-68
|Masters Tournament
|1st
|-12
|0
|65-69-73-69
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 8:11 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47th
|E
|19
|68-73-71-72
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|+5
|-
|72-77
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|+5
|-
|76-73
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 1:47 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2nd
|-15
|4
|66-69-64-70
|RBC Heritage
|4th
|-15
|2
|67-66-70-66
|Masters Tournament
|10th
|-4
|8
|68-74-71-71
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 1:58 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21st
|-6
|13
|67-71-71-69
|RBC Heritage
|3rd
|-16
|1
|69-65-66-68
|Masters Tournament
|14th
|-3
|9
|71-71-68-75
PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|Brooks Koepka
|+2200
|Dustin Johnson
|+2500
|Jason Day
|+2800
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|Sung-Jae Im
|+3000
|Max Homa
|+3300
|Cameron Smith
|+3300
|Cameron Young
|+3300
