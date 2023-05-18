Martin Necas Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.
Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
Necas Season Stats Insights
- Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).
- In 27 of 82 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.
- In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
Necas Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|82
|Games
|6
|71
|Points
|1
|28
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|1
