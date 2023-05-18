Jordan Martinook will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Martinook's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jordan Martinook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.

Martinook has scored a goal in 11 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Martinook has a point in 28 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 20 of 82 games this year, Martinook has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Martinook hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Martinook has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Martinook Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 34 Points 0 13 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.